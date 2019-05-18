|
Edith L. Homan
Hopewell Twp. - Edith L. Homan (Foster), who would have been eighty-eight on May 30th, passed away peacefully at The Cumberland Manor in Hopewell Township Thursday morning May 16, 2019 where she had been a resident for the past six years and was well respected and loved by everyone. She was the widow of Alan S. Homan Sr. who passed away in 2005.
Survivors include one daughter; Donna Profero (Frank), sons, Alan "Skeeter" Homan Jr. (Pam) and Brian Homan (Marianne), nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, sister, Tammy Cannington, sisters-in-laws, Brenda Homan, Gail Buscaglia and Ann Foster and brother-in-law, Ronald Homan.
Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street, Bridgeton on Tuesday morning May 21st at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 10 until 11.
The interment will be made at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of the Delaware Valley, 2004 Sproul Road, Suite 208, Broomall, PA 19008 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131 or ParkinsonsFoundation.org.
For a complete obituary please go to Freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 18, 2019