Edith LaRue Nakovich
Vineland - Edith LaRue (nee Ketterer) Nakovich, 93 of Vineland passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in a log cabin on December 15, 1925 in Reading, Pa.
Edith moved to New Jersey in 1950 and was a lifelong member and served as past president of the Women's Auxillary of the American Legion in Roselle, NJ and was an avid bowler.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Nakovich; 2 sons, John Nakovich and Barry (Dawn) Nakovich; 2 grandchildren, Emily and Stephen; 3 great-grandchildren, Brodie, Sadie and Lucie; 2 brothers, Frank Ketterer of Pa and Robert Ketterer of Oregon as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday morning from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Edith will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 23, 2019