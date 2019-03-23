Services
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Nakovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith LaRue Nakovich


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edith LaRue Nakovich Obituary
Edith LaRue Nakovich

Vineland - Edith LaRue (nee Ketterer) Nakovich, 93 of Vineland passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in a log cabin on December 15, 1925 in Reading, Pa.

Edith moved to New Jersey in 1950 and was a lifelong member and served as past president of the Women's Auxillary of the American Legion in Roselle, NJ and was an avid bowler.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Nakovich; 2 sons, John Nakovich and Barry (Dawn) Nakovich; 2 grandchildren, Emily and Stephen; 3 great-grandchildren, Brodie, Sadie and Lucie; 2 brothers, Frank Ketterer of Pa and Robert Ketterer of Oregon as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday morning from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Edith will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.