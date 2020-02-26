|
Edith Wade
Williamstown - Edith Wade (nee Pearce), 84, of Williamstown, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Born on January 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Ada and Donald Pearce. Her husband of 61 years, John Wade, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters Ada (Jackie) Hollingsworth and Sandra (George) Boland, and sister, Hazel (George) Koehler. She is a devoted grandmother to three grandchildren: George (Megan) Boland, Brock (Emily) Boland, and Julie (Joe) Rodriguez, and a beloved great Granny to Nellie and Lili Boland, Brock Jr. and Noah Boland and Briar Rose Rodriguez.
Along with her parents and adoring husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Caroline Hernandez.
Edith was an active member of Piney Hollow Methodist Church and the Ladies Guild. She was fond of her church family and spent many hours effortlessly putting her heart into serving others. She also spent many years volunteering at The Vineland Veterans Home, always with a smile, humor and a gift bag! She was a wonderful role model with her kindness, dedication and commitment to her community.
Edith was also the co-owner of J & E Drywall with her husband for many years before changing course to become a travel agent. She and John enjoyed traveling around the country in their RV, as well as setting sail aboard many cruises and traveling abroad. They enjoyed visiting relatives as often as they could when traveling.
Most importantly, Edith was very dedicated to her family, spending and enjoying every precious moment with them. She was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother and Granny. The love between Edith , her grandchildren and great grandchildren was unparalleled. This being evident in her many conversations speaking about her family. The love between them will never be replaced.
This world will never be the same without our beautiful, witty, spunky, and loving Mother.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, February 29th from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main Street, Williamstown. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM. Cremation private.
The family requests all friends and family attending the funeral to wear the color red to honor Edith.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020