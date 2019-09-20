|
Edna A. Loew
Upper Deerfield Twp - Edna A. Loew, 90, of Upper Deerfield Township, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 15, 2019 under the care of family and hospice.
Born in Pennsville, she was the wife of the late James E. Loew. She spent much of her younger years at Penn Beach in Pennsville. In the late 1940's she married and moved to Upper Deerfield Township where she resided for most of her life.
Prior to her retirement she had been employed for over 40 years as a bus driver having worked for the Sheppard Bus Service. She had also worked at the former Owens Illinois Glass Company in Bridgeton for a brief period.
She had attended the Tri-County Lighthouse Baptist Church in Upper Deerfield Township, had previously sang with the Sweet Adelines Choral Group, served as a volunteer at Ranch Hope and enjoyed crocheting, needle point and puzzles.
Surviving are her sons, Robert F. Loew and his wife Gail and George J. Loew and his wife Betty Jane all of Upper Deerfield Township; five grandchildren, John, Bill, Janet, Michael and Amy, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, James she was predeceased by two sisters, Bertha Kreger and Frances Jordan.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Saturday, September 21st at 11:30 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10:30 to 11:30 AM prior to the services. Interment will take place at Deerfield Presbyterian Cemetery. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 20, 2019