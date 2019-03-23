|
Edna Hennessy
Vineland - Edna E. Hennessy (nee Lewis), 93, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday morning March 20, 2019 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. Hennessy was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Meta (Klinton) & William Lewis. She was pre deceased by her husband of 53 yrs. Edwin W. Hennessy, Jr., son Ron Hennessy on March 7, 2019 step son Larry Hennessy, brother Donald W. Lewis & sister Dorothy DePalma.
Before retiring Edna was employed as a telephone operator for N.J. Bell Telephone Co for many years. She had also worked for a number of years as a saleslady at J.C. Penny Co. and as switchboard operator at the Vineland Training School. Edna was a member of the Ladies Aux of the Minotola V.F.W. Post, she also enjoyed bowling and bowled in several local leagues and playing pinochle.
Edna is survived by 2 sons; Edwin W. III & Richard Hennessy, daughter in-law; Geannine Hennessy, sister-in-law; Edith Lewis, grandchildren; Stacey & Raymond.
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Interment will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 23, 2019