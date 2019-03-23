Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Hennessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Hennessy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Hennessy Obituary
Edna Hennessy

Vineland - Edna E. Hennessy (nee Lewis), 93, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday morning March 20, 2019 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. Hennessy was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Meta (Klinton) & William Lewis. She was pre deceased by her husband of 53 yrs. Edwin W. Hennessy, Jr., son Ron Hennessy on March 7, 2019 step son Larry Hennessy, brother Donald W. Lewis & sister Dorothy DePalma.

Before retiring Edna was employed as a telephone operator for N.J. Bell Telephone Co for many years. She had also worked for a number of years as a saleslady at J.C. Penny Co. and as switchboard operator at the Vineland Training School. Edna was a member of the Ladies Aux of the Minotola V.F.W. Post, she also enjoyed bowling and bowled in several local leagues and playing pinochle.

Edna is survived by 2 sons; Edwin W. III & Richard Hennessy, daughter in-law; Geannine Hennessy, sister-in-law; Edith Lewis, grandchildren; Stacey & Raymond.

Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Interment will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now