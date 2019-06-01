|
Edna Mae Clements
Mason OH - Edna Mae Clements, age 94, passed away Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio. Born in Kingston PA, she married Walter N. Clements on October 23, 1948 and they settled in Millville. While living in Millville, she and her husband attended Millville Nazarene Church. During her lifetime Edna worked at Kerr Glass, Millville Hospital, Wood and Holly Heights Schools of Millville, and Maurice River Twp. School. Since her husband's passing in 2007, Edna has resided in Christian Village of Mason, OH.
Edna was predeceased by her husband, Walter Nathan Clements after 59 years of marriage, as well as, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Edna is survived by two sons, Walter Clements (Winky) of Cincinnati, OH and Bruce Clements (Nancy) of Pittsburgh, PA; five grandchildren, Tanya Wells, Tim Clements (Shawna) all of Ohio, Casey Clements of Virginia, and Chris Clements of PA; and four great grand-daughters, Kyra Wells of OH, Alexis, Aubrey and Aspen Clements of OH.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edna's funeral service 12:30 PM, Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main Street in Millville, where visitation will begin 11:30 AM. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Journal from June 1 to June 3, 2019