Edward A. Wright


1961 - 2019
Edward A. Wright Obituary
Edward A. Wright

Bridgeton - 10/4/1961 - 6/19/2019

Edward "Eddie" A. Wright, Sr., 57, of Bridgeton, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the home of his son after a brief illness. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Millville High School. Eddie served 4 years in the United States Army.

Eddie enjoyed the outdoors especially camping and fishing.

He is survived by one son, Edward A. Wright, Jr. and wife Shelly; one grandchild, Alyssa; 2 step-grandchildren; three sisters, Karen Jenkins and husband Paul of Newfield, Susan Jenkins of Newfield, Rose Wright of Vineland; two brothers Charles Wright and wife Lori of Millville, Michael Wright of Vineland; and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by parents Charles and Rose Wright, brother-in-law Gary Jenkins.

A memorial mass for Ed will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 1, 2019
