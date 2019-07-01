|
|
Edward A. Wright
Bridgeton - 10/4/1961 - 6/19/2019
Edward "Eddie" A. Wright, Sr., 57, of Bridgeton, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the home of his son after a brief illness. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Millville High School. Eddie served 4 years in the United States Army.
Eddie enjoyed the outdoors especially camping and fishing.
He is survived by one son, Edward A. Wright, Jr. and wife Shelly; one grandchild, Alyssa; 2 step-grandchildren; three sisters, Karen Jenkins and husband Paul of Newfield, Susan Jenkins of Newfield, Rose Wright of Vineland; two brothers Charles Wright and wife Lori of Millville, Michael Wright of Vineland; and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by parents Charles and Rose Wright, brother-in-law Gary Jenkins.
A memorial mass for Ed will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 1, 2019