Edward C. Gromley Sr.



Haleyville - Edward C. Gromley Sr. of Haleyville passed away suddenly on Sunday July 26, 2020 after a brief stay in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was 71 years old.



Born in Heilwood, Pennsylvania on June 13, 1949 he had been a resident of Haleyville for the past 47 years. He had previously worked for Wheaton Glass Industries until his retirement.



Edward is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy May (nee Sheppard) Gromley, his daughter Rebecca Jean Gromley, two sons Edward Jr. and Vincent Ord Gromley, five grandchildren Kaitlynn Renee Gromley, Jason Allen Vosburgh Jr., Cassandra Lee (Vosburgh) Denton and spouse Edward Nathaniel Denton, Dylan Matthew Gromley, Jarrett Edward Gromley, six great grandchildren Brayden Cyrus , Keith Pearcy, Jaelyn Rachelle Peckham, Sydney Elizabeth-Grace Gromley, Lelan Bradley Begley, Annabeth Haziel Denton, and Colson Kennedy Vosburgh, five sisters Bessie Mae Shaw, Shiley Fassoli, Marie Drew, Kathy Ogden, and Linda Gromley, several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother Vincent Ord and Leona Agnes (nee Taylor) Gromley, a sister Mary Jane Long, and two brothers Thomas Ord Gromley and Raymond Irving Gromley. He will forever be in his family's heart.



Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Newport Baptist Church 321 Baptist Road, Newport. The Rev. Steve Sheppard will officiate. A viewing will be held from 10:00a.m. till 11:00a.m. prior to the services. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hoffman Funeral Homes, Port Norris and Leesburg.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store