Edward C. Piatt
Vineland - Edward C. Piatt, 91, of Vineland passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home. He was born in Lewisboro, New York to the late Millard and Myrtle (Backer) Piatt. Ed served in the US Navy in WWII as a First Class Hospital Corpsman. He was married to the late Lois (Hoffmeister) and raised his children in Plainsfield, NJ. He later moved to Vineland where he continued to work as a Sergeant of the Plainsfield Police Department, retiring in 1977. Ed was a member of Fire Base Nam where he was known as "Hondo". He was also a devoted member of Faith Bible Church. In his spare time, Ed loved writing poetry and spending time with his family.
Ed is survived by his sons Daniel Piatt, Michael Piatt and his wife Ruth, Casey Piatt and his wife Donna, Matthew and his wife Brenda Sue, brother Robert Piatt, sister Dorothy Brennan, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Lois Piatt in 2006, daughter Sheryl and brother Donald R. Piatt.
Graveside services for Ed will be held Friday at 1:15 pm at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020