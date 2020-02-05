|
Edward Castellari, Sr
Vineland - Edward G. Castellari, Sr. passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 exactly four years to the day, his beloved wife Lucy passed. He was born on March 27, 1935 in Vineland, NJ to Ettore Castellari and Lucy (Biagi) Castellari.
Ed was a past Vice President of Buena Regional Board of Education, a member of Landisville Fruit Growers Assn, Vineland Co-op, Atlantic County Directors Board, Founding member of Jersey Fresh Produce, Landisville Gun Club and Buena Braves Booster Club.
His greatest love was farming and he was the proud owner of Castellari Farms for many years. Ed will always be remembered for annual Christmas bon fire and family get together. His grandchildren have some wonderful memories to cherish from this fun holiday party. His second passion was wrestling and could always be seen in the stands cheering on the Buena Chiefs wrestling team. Ed and Lucy loved to travel with their many friends and spent many winters in Pompano Beach, Florida.
He was predeceased in death by his wife, Lucy; his parents, Ettore and Lucy and sister, Catherine.
He is survived by his son, Edward Jr. and wife Lynn; son, Doug and wife Maria; grandchildren, Eric and Tiffany, Jared and Nicole, Daina and Rob, Justin and Sam and Nicole and Jordan; great grandchildren, Brendon, Teagan, Faith, Greyson, Ava and Lucy; Sister in Law, Linda Sanso and brother-in-law, Miguel.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by funeral services at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Ed will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ and his burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to his family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020