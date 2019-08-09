|
Edward Ferrarie
Vineland - Edward F. Ferrarie died peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019. Ed was born on January 26, 1927, in Vineland, NJ, and married his high school sweetheart Yolanda Casazza in 1948. Ed joined the Coast Guard in 1944 and served on a troop transport ship in both the European and Pacific theaters until the end of WWII. After his service, he became an electrician, then estimator, supervisor, and finally the President and co-owner of William E. Snell Electric, retiring in 1985. During those years, Ed taught Electrical Estimation at Glassboro State College, was an Executive Board member of IBEW Local 592, and served as Alternate Chairman of NECA Southern NJ Chapter. In his private life, he served his community as a member/Commander of the Vineland VFW, co-founder of both the Kingman Foundation and Northwest Swim Club, and member/President of the Black Water Club. He will be remembered for his integrity, kindness, optimism, and humor. He was predeceased by his parents John J. and Julia (Dallago) Ferrarie; his wife Yolanda (Casazza) Ferrarie, and his six brothers. He is survived by his children, Suzanne, Lynne (Tom), and Mark (Colleen); his grandchildren Matthew (Margaret), Jennifer (Joshua); seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Private funeral mass and burial were held on Thursday ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Edward may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Rd #100, Northfield, NJ 08225, Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 or New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, 524 North West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 9, 2019