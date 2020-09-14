Edward "Ed" J. Jurick, Sr.
Millville - Edward "Ed" Joseph Jurick, Sr., age 83 of Millville passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland after a brief illness.
Born and raised in Beaverdale, PA to the late Peter and Susan (Valko) Jurick, Ed was the captain of his high school football team, graduating from Beaverdale High School, Class of 1945.
Ed settled in Millville and went to work as a machine operator for over 30 years at Armstrong Cork Co. / Kerr Glass / Foster Forbes, and retired.
It was at a local dance in Millville where Ed met his loving wife Sylvia, and they were married on May 28, 1960 sharing over 60 years of marriage together.
Ed was a longtime member of the Parish of All Saints in Millville with his family. He was a member of the Legion of Mary for five years and also played an instrumental role in assisting with the local prison ministries for nearly 20 years. After retirement from Foster Forbes, Ed worked at Villa Rosello in Vineland, where he maintained all of the beautiful landscaping for many years.
In his spare time, Ed enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors by repairing their yard ornaments and statues of all types for no charge. Salt and freshwater fishing with his family and golfing at Eastlyn in Vineland were a few of Ed's other favorite pastimes.
Ed will be sadly missed by his wife Sylvia (Haley) Jurick of Millville; three sons, Jeffrey Edward Jurick and wife Joann of Nesquehoning, PA, Edward Joseph Jurick, Jr. of Millville, and James Ronald Jurick of Millville; one sister Gertrude Alcorn of Millville; two grandchildren, Joshua and Julia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home, church, and the cemetery. Also, masks are required to be worn in the funeral home and church at all times.
Memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock Street, Millville, NJ 08332.
