Edward Keen Jr.
Pompano Beach, FL - EDWARD LEWIS KEEN, JR. 67, most widely know as Bow, passed away at his home in Pompano Beach, FL after a brief illness with his sister Ruth by his side. Bow was born August 16, 1952 and lived in Dividing Creek, NJ for 52 years. Bow is predeceased by his Father Edward Keen, Sr. and his Mother Lovey Earl. Bow never met a stranger and was known for his fun and boisterous laugh. He loved fishing, crabbing, riding his Harley Davidson and working on his 1955 Chevy.
He is survived by his 5 children, Edward (Zully) Keen, Victor Keen, Donna (Frank) Marshall, Cristina (Jason) Truster and Thomas (Amanda) Keen, he has 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, he is also survived by his sister Ruth (Dave) Williams and his brother Gary (Linda) Keen and his many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Dividing Creek, NJ.
