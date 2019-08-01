Services
Vineland - Edward Kempf, 79, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on July 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. Edward was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Sally (Corns) Kempf of 44 years. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward and Louise Kempf. Edward worked in retail as a district manager. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed going to the casinos and was a connoisseur of scotch. Mostly he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, extended family, friends and golf buds. He is survived by his children Ned Kempf (Anna), Debbie DeBellis (Michael), Sarah Hughes (Steven), Penny Kempf, and Juli Mazzolla (Bill); grandchildren, Anthony and Kellie DeBellis, Matthew and Zachary Hughes, Dylan and Tyler Mazzolla, Ashley and Timothy Kempf; his two sisters, Christy Kempf & Karla Pfahler and his niece and nephews. Services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the family's request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Edward be made to the American Legion Post 270, 703 Central Avenue, Minotola, NJ 08341 or the . To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
