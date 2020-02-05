Services
Edward L. "Ned" Riggin

Edward L. "Ned" Riggin Obituary
Edward L. "Ned" Riggin, 83, of Port Norris, passed away on January 31, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center after a brief illness. Ned was born in Port Norris and was a lifelong resident.

Ned retired from NJ Silica, working there as an operator.

He was a member of the Port Norris Methodist Church, Teamsters Local #676 and the NJ Oystermens Association. Ned was a true waterman, enjoying fishing, crabbing, oystering and boating.

Ned was an outstanding joke teller and had a great sense of humor. He also was known as the "Bicycle Man" of Port Norris.

Ned is survived by 2 daughters: Cynthia Riggin-Stidham (Ken) and Stephanie Bass; 2 brothers: Charles (Shirley) and Richard; 2 grandchildren: Jay and Jim. Growing up, Ned's best pal was his dog, Mike. He also had other K-9 buddies: Bella, Pippa, Maddie and Emma.

Services will be private. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
