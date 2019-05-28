|
Edward "Lee" Myers, Sr.
Millville - Edward "Lee" Myers, Sr., 84, of Millville, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. Lee was born in Bridgeton and was a lifelong resident of Millville. Lee graduated from Millville High School and then received his BA from Glassboro State College.
Lee served in the Army as an E-4, stationed in Germany.
He was a retired teacher in the Building Trades at Millville High School, working there over 33 years. Under Lee's supervision, Millville students in the trades department were responsible for building over 20 homes in the Millville area. Also the students did renovations in the community, most notably at the Culver Center, Shirley Eves Center and the refreshment stand at Wheaton Field.
Mr. Myers was a devoted family man and a longtime and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Millville. His many years of service found him on many different committees including Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Lee was also a member of the Shekinah F&AM #58, serving as a Past Master and as past Grand Lodge Chaplain.
Lee enjoyed woodworking, but loved spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. Lee was a true gentleman, who will sadly missed by his school and church families.
He is survived by 3 sons: Edward, Jr. (Bernadette), Eric (Alison) and Brian (Donna); daughter: Kristina Hulitt; sister: Jeannine Vaughn (Floyd); 7 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife: JoAnn; brother: Norm; parents: Paul & Jeannine.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11:30 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. There will be a Masonic service at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations in Lee's memory may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 310, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 28, 2019