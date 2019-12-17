Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Edward Pettisani

Edward Pettisani Obituary
Edward Pettisani

Vineland - Edward J. Pettisani, 51 of Vineland, NJ passed away in his sleep on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born and raised in Vineland. After graduating from Vineland High School in 1986, he moved to Florida where he lived for 15years before returning to Vineland. Ed enjoyed being out on his boat fishing or crabbing with friends.

Ed was pre-deceased by his parents; Loren "Bud" Pettisani and Joanne (Canino) Pettisani and his Paternal Grandparents Rocco and Rosalie (Barbetti) Pettisani; Maternal Grandparents Joseph and Sadie (Chinnici) Canino.

He is survived by his Uncle Jack (Inez) Pettisani, sister Lori (Anthony) Zerra, his brother Daniel (Francine) Pettisani, and nieces and nephews Melissa and Joseph Zerra, Lauren, Arianna and John Pettisani.

Services are private. To e-mail condolences, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
