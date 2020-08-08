Edward Turner
Leesburg - Edward Turner, 95, of Leesburg, NJ died Thursday evening August 6, 2020, at Pitman Manor. Born in Collingswood, NJ, he was the son of the late William and Esther Sellick Turner and the husband of the late Elizabeth Jane Sparks Turner.
He was formerly of Grenloch in Washington, Twp. He resided in Leesburg for the past 30 years. He proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II on the Carrier USS Bataan. He was a firefighter for the Lambs Terrace and Leesburg Fire Companies for over 78 years. He held many positions including Chief, as well as the Board of Fire Commissioners for MRT District #1 for many years.
Surviving are his daughters, Betty Jane Santiso, Diane Matzko, and Shirley Jarumay, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery 240 N. Tuckahoe Rd. Williamstown, NJ 08094.
Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church P.O. Box 372 Port Elizabeth, NJ 08348.
