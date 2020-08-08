1/
Edward Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Turner

Leesburg - Edward Turner, 95, of Leesburg, NJ died Thursday evening August 6, 2020, at Pitman Manor. Born in Collingswood, NJ, he was the son of the late William and Esther Sellick Turner and the husband of the late Elizabeth Jane Sparks Turner.

He was formerly of Grenloch in Washington, Twp. He resided in Leesburg for the past 30 years. He proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II on the Carrier USS Bataan. He was a firefighter for the Lambs Terrace and Leesburg Fire Companies for over 78 years. He held many positions including Chief, as well as the Board of Fire Commissioners for MRT District #1 for many years.

Surviving are his daughters, Betty Jane Santiso, Diane Matzko, and Shirley Jarumay, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery 240 N. Tuckahoe Rd. Williamstown, NJ 08094.

Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church P.O. Box 372 Port Elizabeth, NJ 08348.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved