Edward William Smith Sr.
Millville - Edward William Smith Sr., 55, of Millville, passed peacefully at home on Sunday (8/23/2020) surrounded by loving family and friends. Ed was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.
Ed was a car enthusiast, and enjoyed working on cars. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and best pop pop ever. His time spent with family was his greatest love and joy. Ed was a great friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by: wife of 35 years, Wendy C. Smith; daughter, Stefanie Smith (Mike Allender) of Inverness , FL.; son, Eddie Smith Jr. (Courtney Rafine) of Millville, NJ; grandchildren, Matthew and Noah Kehr, Maggy, Bailey, and Peyton Allender of Inverness, FL.; sister Robin Bennett (Charlie); nephew Joe; niece, Heather; brothers, Ted Smith (Wendy) ; nephews, Dylan and Dustin, Mack and Bob Smith of Millville, NJ; mother in law, Carolyn Shelton; sister and brother in law, Julie and Jr. Dunn; niece Niki of Newport TN; And his buddy boy, Remi. Ed was pre-deceased by his parents, Bob and Dottie (Hyson) Smith; sister, Connie Hyson.
As per Ed's wishes, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date to be determined. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshanon.com
.