1/1
Edward William Smith Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward William Smith Sr.

Millville - Edward William Smith Sr., 55, of Millville, passed peacefully at home on Sunday (8/23/2020) surrounded by loving family and friends. Ed was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.

Ed was a car enthusiast, and enjoyed working on cars. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and best pop pop ever. His time spent with family was his greatest love and joy. Ed was a great friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by: wife of 35 years, Wendy C. Smith; daughter, Stefanie Smith (Mike Allender) of Inverness , FL.; son, Eddie Smith Jr. (Courtney Rafine) of Millville, NJ; grandchildren, Matthew and Noah Kehr, Maggy, Bailey, and Peyton Allender of Inverness, FL.; sister Robin Bennett (Charlie); nephew Joe; niece, Heather; brothers, Ted Smith (Wendy) ; nephews, Dylan and Dustin, Mack and Bob Smith of Millville, NJ; mother in law, Carolyn Shelton; sister and brother in law, Julie and Jr. Dunn; niece Niki of Newport TN; And his buddy boy, Remi. Ed was pre-deceased by his parents, Bob and Dottie (Hyson) Smith; sister, Connie Hyson.

As per Ed's wishes, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date to be determined. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshanon.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved