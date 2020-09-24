1/1
Edward Wurcel
Edward Wurcel

Millville - On September 23, 2020, Edward Wurcel, 70, of Millville and formerly of Vineland, NJ, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ. Ed was born on November 20, 1949 to Isak and Regina Wurcel. Ed was self employed for most of his life and started Wurcel Building Company in 1976. Through the years, he enjoyed playing softball, serving as pitcher, and had a passion for playing pool. Ed also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Edward is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children Beth Farley (Jim), Rebecca Fifth (Ed), Isak Wurcel (Jennifer), Zachary Wurcel (Gina), and Benjamin Wurcel (Kristen); and eight grandchildren, Sara and Edward Fifth, Isak, Julianna, and Serena Wurcel, Giada and Vincent Wurcel, and Leona Wurcel. A funeral home visitation will be on Friday, September 25 from 1pm to 2pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. A graveside service and burial will be at 2:30 pm at Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Road, Norma, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Edward may be made to: The charity of one's choice. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
