Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Well Hope Fellowship Church
507 East Quince Street,
Vineland, NJ
1959 - 2019
Edwin Crespo Sr. Obituary
Edwin Crespo Sr.

Vineland - Edwin Crespo Sr. (Big Eddie) passed away on Friday after suffering from declining health for sometime on July 26, 2019 at Inspira Hospital. He was born in Vineland on August 26, 1959 and resided there all his life. He founded Disciples of Martial Arts in 1999, a platform where his strengths truly shown he was a mentor and a father figure to many. I'm sure if he had any part in your life you'll agree he was a beacon of light and life.

Eddie, was predeceased by his parents, Pedro and Fela, three sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife Chris, his son Little Eddie, his stepchildren, Dustin, Ashely, Bobby, two grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, multiple nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 12:00 at Well Hope Fellowship Church 507 East Quince Street, Vineland, New Jersey 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 31, 2019
