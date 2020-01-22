|
|
Edwin L. "Ed" Sutton
Commercial Twp. - Edwin L. "Ed" Sutton, 74, of Commercial Twp. passed away following an extended illness on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the home of his son in Elmer surrounded by his family. Ed was the husband of the late, Carol Ann Sutton and father of Edwin W. and Jon Sutton. He had been employed at Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville from 1967-2000.
Funeral Services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, January 25th at 12 Noon. Friends will be received at the funeral home from from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. A private interment will be held at a later date at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Millville. Additional obituary information can be found at the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020