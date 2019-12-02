|
|
Eileen E. Trivelli
Vineland - Eileen E. (Ballard) Trivelli, 80, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday evening December 1, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice.
Eileen was born in Vineland, raised in Milmay and was a longtime Vineland resident. She was the daughter of the late Sophie (Gengenbacher) & Edward H. Ballard. Eileen was pre deceased by her son Philip E. Trivelli as well as her brothers Edward, William & Tom Ballard, sisters Sophie Barbetti, Nellie Sexton & Doris Kinkade.
Before retiring in 2001 with 25 yrs of service, Eileen was employed as a Vice President/Branch Manager for the Newfield National Bank at the Main Road Branch. She was a member of the Vineland Lions Club, Soroptimist Club, Ladies Aux of the Elks, and had served as a volunteer at Inspira Medical Center. Eileen was an excellent cook and enjoyed taking care of her home and especially her husband, children & grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 61yrs; Alexander "Al" Trivelli, Sr. 4 children; Sheri & husband Wayne Stephens, Carol & husband Dave Middleton, Alexander Trivelli, Jr. David Trivelli, Grandchildren; Cristie Lyn (Anthony), Courtney Lyn, Shelbi, Austin, Tyler, Caitlyn, Melanie, Eric as well as many nieces & nephews in the extended Ballard & Trivelli families.
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM. Burial will be private in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/eileen-trivelli. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019