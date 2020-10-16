Eladia "Linda" Negron Santos
Vineland - Eladia "Linda" Negron Santos of Vineland, NJ passed away at the age of 91 at home surrounded by her loving family on October 11th, 2020.
Linda was born in Morovis, Puerto Rico to Bernardo Negron and Dolores Santos. Linda and her husband of 70 years, Dionisio, began their family in their hometown in Puerto Rico just after WWII. Together they moved to Vineland, NJ in 1968 and she worked as a seamstress in a clothing factory. She was an active member of the Spanish Catholic Center and Divine Mercy Parish and often volunteered her services creating garments and linens for her church. She was an avid gardener and spent the summers outside growing produce and planting flowers. She often remarked instead of cut bouquets, she preferred flowers she could plant and watch grow.
Linda was a fiercely strong woman, who although facing many struggles in life, maintained an optimistic and faithful outlook. She credited her faith in God as the strength that kept her and her family moving forward over the years. Linda's proud legacy was her family.
She was preceded by her husband, Dionisio Negron; her first-born son, Ramon Negron; and her great-grandchildren, Jessica Huertas, Joel Cortez, Gianna Negron, and Jaxon Negron.
She is survived by two sisters, Carmen Julia Negron and Carmen Gloria Torres; her children, Dion Negron and fiance Carmen Muniz of Haines City, FL; Roberto and Arelis Negron of Clifton, NJ; Marta Negron, Carmen Negron, and Maria Negron of Vineland, NJ; Noemi and Joseph Gross of Chester, CT; Louis and Evelyn Negron of Sebring, FL; and David and Jennifer Negron of Vineland, NJ. She was matriarch to 4 generations including her 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She loved hugging her grandchildren as her family truly was her joy.
Linda Negron spent her life sewing seeds of kindness, warmth, and love in the hearts of members of her family, church, and community; seeds she prayed would bloom for the generations that followed her.
Donations can be made to the Spanish Catholic Center and Divine Mercy Parish or the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at Divine Mercy Parish, 23 W. Chestnut Ave Vineland, NJ 08360. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
