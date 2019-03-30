Services
Voorhees - Elaine Finkel. 92, of Voorhees and formerly of Vineland, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 following a brief illness. She and her late husband, Sam Finkel, owned and operated Master TV and Appliances on Landis Avenue for many years. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Gail & Mitchell Berman; son, Howard Finkel; grandchildren, Jeremy & Erica Berman, Andrew & Caty Berman, and Rebecca Finkel; five great-grandchildren and her brother & his wife, Gershon & Lois Stern. Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Finkel and her parents, Herman & Sara (Pitel) Stern. Private graveside services and burial will be conducted by Rabbi Abby Micheleski from Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Ave, Norma. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Elaine may be made to: Hebrew Woman's Benevolent Society, C/O Ellie Bernstein, 1849 Monarch Lane, Vineland, NJ 08361. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
