Elaine Sinclair
Forest Grove - Elaine Marie Sinclair (nee Pacitto), 77, of Forest Grove, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Forest Grove, NJ on January 17, 1943 to the late James and Margaret Pacitto. She had a wonderful childhood in this small town growing up with her brother and sister, aunts, uncles and many cousins. She was in the first graduating class of Delsea Regional High School in 1961. In 1965 she married Lawrence "Larry" Sinclair and in 1967 became parents to their only son, James. She worked for more than 30 years for Richland Glass, where she retired from as a valued and dedicated employee. She considered herself lucky to be able to build a house and raise her family in Forest Grove, where she grew up. Elaine was a devoted wife and mother and was incredibly delighted to become a grandmother in 2002 to her only grandson, Darren. As well, she had a special bond with her niece and nephew Dawn and Rick. Elaine enjoyed dancing with her husband and going camping with cousins and friends. She liked to go to the casino from time to time but what she enjoyed the most was entertaining friends and family. Holidays were always at the house and she made sure the family traditions stayed alive. She was famous for her crab and spaghetti dinners as well as her New Year's Eve parties. When Elaine retired, she and her husband bought a place in Florida where they loved to spend their time and would love to invite family to come visit. They gained lots of friends from Florida that became treasured and a constant part of Elaine's life. She and her husband spent time and enjoyed many activities at the American Vets Post #312. She also loved that her brother and sister-in-laws lived close by and spent a lot of time together. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Deborah Sinclair; grandson, Darren Sinclair; niece, Dawn Wroniuk; nephew Richard Bleda. She is predeceased by her father, James Pacitto; mother, Margaret Pacitto; sister, Marlene Bleda; brother, Louis Pacitto; niece, Tina Pacitto; and husband Lawrence "Larry" Sinclair. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday, September 11 from 9 am to 11 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. Donations in memory of Elaine may be made to: American Vets Post #312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd, North Port, FL 34287. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
