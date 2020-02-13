Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elayne Whilden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elayne R. Whilden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elayne R. Whilden Obituary
Elayne R. Whilden

Heislerville - Elayne R. Whilden 64, of Heislerville died Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Elayne was formerly of Millville and resided in Heislerville the past 39 years. She retired from Inspira Medical Center Vineland where she was a Unit Secretary for 17 years. Elayne enjoyed camping, reading, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 45 years Ralph Whilden, three children, Kimberly Carty (Timothy) of Millville, Sherri Webster (Luke) of Vineland, Ralph Leamon Whilden (Kaitlin) of Millville, three sisters, Elizabeth Fleming of GA, Katherine Phillips of OH, and Karen Shults (Gary) of Seabrook, NJ, and 8 grandchildren, Alexander Brown, Laura and Marguerite Carty, Kiara, Natalie, and Owen Webster, Barrett and Maisie Layne Whilden. She was predeceased by her mother Jean P. Kelley.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg, NJ on Monday February 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

Memorial donations may be made to (, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018).

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -