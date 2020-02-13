|
Elayne R. Whilden
Heislerville - Elayne R. Whilden 64, of Heislerville died Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Elayne was formerly of Millville and resided in Heislerville the past 39 years. She retired from Inspira Medical Center Vineland where she was a Unit Secretary for 17 years. Elayne enjoyed camping, reading, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 45 years Ralph Whilden, three children, Kimberly Carty (Timothy) of Millville, Sherri Webster (Luke) of Vineland, Ralph Leamon Whilden (Kaitlin) of Millville, three sisters, Elizabeth Fleming of GA, Katherine Phillips of OH, and Karen Shults (Gary) of Seabrook, NJ, and 8 grandchildren, Alexander Brown, Laura and Marguerite Carty, Kiara, Natalie, and Owen Webster, Barrett and Maisie Layne Whilden. She was predeceased by her mother Jean P. Kelley.
Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg, NJ on Monday February 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon.
Memorial donations may be made to (, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018).
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020