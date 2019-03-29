|
|
Elda Sbrana
Vineland - Elda Sbrana (nee Tosca), 106, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Thursday morning March 28, 2019. Mrs. Sbrana was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the wife of the late Alfred Sbrana who died in 1976. She was also predeceased by her Sister Emma & husband Bernie Tucker as well as her Brother Albert & wife Madeline Tosca.
Mrs. Sbrana retired after 30 yrs of service working at Zucca's Bakery. She had previously been employed at the Owens-Illinois Kimble Glass Co and the Girl's Luncheonette at 6th & Landis. She was a lifelong member of the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of Sacred Heart where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She enjoyed attending daily Mass until no longer physically able to. Elda also enjoyed crocheting and making pizzelle's & zuccarini's.
She is survived by her children, Fred & wife Diane Sbrana, Anita & husband Robert Mazzeo; five grandchildren, Ryan & wife Heather Sbrana, Chad & wife Kristine Sbrana, Dana & husband Mike Golestaneh, Michael & wife Charlene Mazzeo, Marc Mazzeo, sister-in-law, Amelia & husband Charles Gaburo; eight great-grandchildren as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Church of Sacred Heart, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 29, 2019