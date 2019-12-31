|
Elder Bobby Lee Harris, Sr.
Vineland - Elder Bobby Lee Harris, Sr 63 of Vineland departed this life on December 29, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was born in Ft. Benning, Ga to Betty Jo (Roberts) Robert Lee Harris.
He was a Manager in the Sears Tire Department and a member of United House of Prayer for All People in Vineland.
He was predeceased by his brother, Jerry McCray.
He is survived by his children, Chanelle Harris and Bobby Lee Harris Jr.; 2 grandchildren; siblings, Priscilla Berry, Brenda Smith and Mary Millen; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 10:30am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at United House of Prayer for All People, 413 N. 4th St., Vineland; viewing 9am-10:30am. Interment will be in Siloam Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020