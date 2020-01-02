Services
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Elder Bobby Lee Harris Sr. Obituary
Elder Bobby Lee Harris, Sr

Vineland - Elder Bobby Lee Harris, Sr 63 of Vineland departed this life on December 29, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was born in Ft. Benning, Ga to the late Betty Jo (Roberts) Robert Lee Harris.

He was a Manager in the Sears Tire Department and a member of United House of Prayer for All People in Vineland.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jerry McCray.

He is survived by his wife Shirlene Harris; children, Chanelle Harris and Bobby Lee Harris Jr.; 2 grandchildren; siblings, Priscilla Berry, Brenda Smith and Mary Millen; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 10:30am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at United House of Prayer for All People, 413 N. 4th St., Vineland; viewing 9am-10:30am. Interment will be in Siloam Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
