Eleanor A. Beaudet
Millville - Eleanor Anna Beaudet (nee: Ochs) of Laurel Lake, went to the Lord on July 2, 2019. She was 95 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1924, she maintained a vacation home in Laurel Lake for many decades before her retirement in 1980 when she moved there permanently.
A graduate of Bishop Hallahan High School for Girls in Philadelphia, Mrs. Beaudet worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for USI&G Insurance and Amburgo Company in Philadelphia until her retirement. After that, she worked as a volunteer for the Parish of All Saints in Millville (formerly St. Mary Magdalen), in the Parish office several days a week and also assisted with the cleaning and decorating of the Church weekly.
She was a long-time member of the Laurel Lake Property Owners Association, where she served as an officer, member of the Board of Directors, and Trustee for many years. She was also active in the Laurel Lake Property Owners Association's Ladies' Auxiliary, serving several terms as president.
She was a founding member of both the Laurel Lake Civic Association, and the Holly City Social Club.
Among her great joys in life were traveling, shopping, and extending her generosity to her family, especially many children and her church.
She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John F. Beaudet; her brother, John; and four sisters, Marie, Helen, Marcella and Joan. She is survived by many nephews and nieces; great-nephews and great-nieces; and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery, Bridgeton.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Eleanor Anna Beaudet may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 6, 2019