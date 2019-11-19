|
Eleanor Anna (Bachinsky) Casazza
Eleanor Anna (Bachinsky) Casazza, age 91 of Vineland, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Born in Green Point, New York on October 30, 1928, she was two years old when her family moved to east Vineland. Eleanor had two siblings, Mary who is now deceased and Edward. On April 21, 1951, Eleanor was married to Frances J. Casazza at St. Mary's Church. They had five children; Larry, Michael, Debra, Patrick and Paul. She also has seven grandchildren; Brian, Brad, Angela, Jeffrey, Amanda, Christina and Patrick Jr. In addition, Eleanor also has six great-grandchildren; Brianna, Raymond, Toby, Victoria, Dominic and Madalyn.
In 1947 Eleanor graduated from Vineland High School and waited a bit before deciding to go back to school at Glassboro State College. In 1972, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with 15 additional credits in teaching. Eleanor didn't stop there, she continued her education at Fairleigh Dickinson University and in 1986 she graduated with a Master's degree in teaching, plus 15 credits. She also attended school for casino gaming in 1977. Eleanor's teaching career took hold almost immediately as she worked at Aimes in Vineland for one and a half years and then on to Hammonton High School, where she retired on July 1, 2004. She was also a casino employee from 1978 to 2004. In 1954, Eleanor and her husband bought a business on Landis Ave. called the Christmas Shop which they later sold in 1988. They also opened a rental store on the Ocean City boardwalk from 1968 to 1974.
Eleanor enjoyed going to the beach, social events, traveling and going to the casinos.
Relatives and friends will be received on Friday November 22, 2019 from 11:00 am -12:00 pm at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. The funeral Liturgy will begin at 12:00 pm, with interment to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish.
