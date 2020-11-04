Eleanor Marie (Booz) Cain
Vineland - Eleanor Marie (Booz) Cain, 97, went to be with her Lord on October 28, 2020. Eleanor was born in Millville, NJ to Bessie Livermore Booz and Thomas Palmer Booz and resided there for 95 years. The last almost two years of her life were spent in Spring Oak Assisted Living in Vineland, NJ.
Eleanor attended Millville Public Schools and graduated from Millville High School where she was a cheerleader. She also met the man she would marry, Jesse Cain. They were married on September 7, 1946 after he returned from serving in the Navy during World War II.
Eleanor worked at Bailey's Basket Company as a secretary until the birth of her children. She then became a homemaker and mother. She was involved with the RD Wood School PTA during the 50's and 60's serving numerous years as President. She was also involved with Brownie and Cub Scout Troops volunteering as a leader. When Jesse and she acquired the family business, Cain Machine Company, she became its secretary until she retired.
Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of the Second United Methodist Church in Millville for 90 years and enjoyed serving as a Sunday school teacher for most of those years. Many years ago, she also taught and was supervisor for the Vacation Bible School.
Arts and crafts were a major part of her life. She enjoyed sewing and knitting and in her younger years made many of her own clothes. Soon that evolved into several other areas of crafting. She liked using her skills to make gifts for family and friends. Eleanor especially loved decorating her house for every holiday and created many of her own decorations.
Although she was a good cook and baker, she loved to go out to eat. She also enjoyed shopping, the holidays, being with family and friends, and in their younger years, she and Jesse would go dancing at the Grange Hall every Saturday night. She also was very fond of traveling having visited many states and areas of our country. She did, however, have a special love for Walt Disney World. Eleanor's true love was her family. She was happiest when spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Survivors include daughter, Bonnie Shropshire (Dale); son, Douglas Cain; grandchildren, Damon Shropshire (Christine), Jessica Cain, Myranda Cain, Brett Cain and great-grandchildren, Allana Shropshire and Brayden Shropshire; niece, Patricia Wolf (David) of Lacey, Washington and several great-nephews and a great-niece. Eleanor is predeceased by her parents, Bessie and Thomas Booz; her husband, Jesse Cain and her son, Dale Cain.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by funeral services at 11:00am at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 South Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Spring Oak Assisted Living, 1611 South Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 or Bayada Hospice. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
