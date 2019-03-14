|
Elena Tschubenko
Millville - Elena Tschubenko, age 96 of Millville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Genesis HealthCare, Millville.
Elena was born in Cartagena, Spain to the late Andres and Maria (Guinart) Furio and lived in Norma from 1966 to 1993, before moving to Vineland and later to Millville. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and visiting friends in hospitals and nursing homes.
She was a member of the Norma Mennonite Church of Pittsgrove.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews in France and many good friends including Martha Buckwalter of Vineland.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Pastor Tim Darling officiating. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.
Friends and family may gather from 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Elena's memory may be sent to the Norma Mennonite Church P.O. Box 313 Norma, NJ 08347.
