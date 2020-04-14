|
|
Eleuser "Eli" Medina
Millville - Eleuser "Eli" Medina, 87, of Millville passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Cumberland Manor in Hopewell Twp.
Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to the late Jose and Andrea Medina, Eli had been the husband of the late Pauline Davis Medina. He immigrated to New York City in his early teens and had been a resident of Millville for over 40 years. He had also resided in Bridgeton and Vineland.
Eli was a veteran of the United States Army serving during peacetime. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a supervisor at the former Sheildalloy Corp. in Newfield for over 35 years. Eli was an active member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Millville along with his wife, Pauline for many years. In his free time, Eli enjoyed fishing, league bowling and participating in church activities including volunteering at the food closet.
He is survived by; his children, Patricia Medina of Sacremento, CA, Josephine Marino of Las Vegas, NV, Eleuser Medina, Jr. of St. Joseph, MS, Tina Hines and her husband, Timothy of Millville, Dorothy "Dottie" Sharretts and her husband, Kenneth, Sr. of Cedarville and Victor Soto and his wife, Kathie of Lancaster, PA; his brother, Albert Medina; his sisters, Leticia "Letty" Medina; his daughter-in-law, Charise Medina; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchilden. Besides his beloved wife, Pauline, he was preceded in death by; his son, Anthony Medina, Sr. and his brother, Jose Medina, Jr.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenince of the family. Written condolences can
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020