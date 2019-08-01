Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii
4680 Dante Avenue
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii
4680 Dante Avenue
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elfriede Spadoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elfriede Spadoni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elfriede Spadoni Obituary
Elfriede Spadoni

Vineland - Elfriede (Becker) Spadoni, 93, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Inspira Medical Center on July 30th, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany and came to the United States with her first husband after World War II. Elfriede worked at a dry cleaning business in Pennsauken for several years, and later worked in the Vineland School system as a cafeteria cook for many years. She was a homemaker and a very good cook who loved to bake German specialties. She volunteered at the American Red Cross and was a member of the Alter Rosary Society at Padre Pio Parish. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Spadoni; son, Robert Carson (Cindy); stepdaughters, Joanne Toffenetti (Max), Doris Mazzoni, Laura Sansalone (Frank), Karen Baldys (Karl); son-in-law, William Alburger; 12 grandchildren, Gina Guertin (Sam), Kristin Mazzoni (Rick Garrison), Durinda Brown, Stefan Toffenetti (Erica), Stephanie Casuscelli (Dave), Kevin Sansalone (Mary Bentz), Greg Mazzoni (Carisa), Amelia Healy (Brendon), Erick Mazzoni (Erin), Dr. Emily Baldys (Darrell Legace), Dr Jonathan Baldys and Alice Baldys; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Elfriede was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Alburger; parents, Christian & Luise Becker and son-in-law, Andrew Mazzoni. A church visitation will be held on Friday from 9am to 10:30am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Pompeii Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elfriede's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now