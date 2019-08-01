|
Elfriede Spadoni
Vineland - Elfriede (Becker) Spadoni, 93, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Inspira Medical Center on July 30th, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany and came to the United States with her first husband after World War II. Elfriede worked at a dry cleaning business in Pennsauken for several years, and later worked in the Vineland School system as a cafeteria cook for many years. She was a homemaker and a very good cook who loved to bake German specialties. She volunteered at the American Red Cross and was a member of the Alter Rosary Society at Padre Pio Parish. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Spadoni; son, Robert Carson (Cindy); stepdaughters, Joanne Toffenetti (Max), Doris Mazzoni, Laura Sansalone (Frank), Karen Baldys (Karl); son-in-law, William Alburger; 12 grandchildren, Gina Guertin (Sam), Kristin Mazzoni (Rick Garrison), Durinda Brown, Stefan Toffenetti (Erica), Stephanie Casuscelli (Dave), Kevin Sansalone (Mary Bentz), Greg Mazzoni (Carisa), Amelia Healy (Brendon), Erick Mazzoni (Erin), Dr. Emily Baldys (Darrell Legace), Dr Jonathan Baldys and Alice Baldys; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Elfriede was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Alburger; parents, Christian & Luise Becker and son-in-law, Andrew Mazzoni. A church visitation will be held on Friday from 9am to 10:30am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Pompeii Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 1, 2019