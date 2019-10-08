|
Elinore (Vrabel) Turchi
Millville - Elinore (Vrabel) Turchi, age 93, passed away on September 29, 2019 at Lincoln Specialty Care in Vineland, NJ.
She was born in Johnstown, Pa on February 20, 1926 and was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Janos) Vrabel and the wife of the late Louis Turchi.
Elinore graduated from Johnstown High School in 1944. She moved to Millville in 1945 and was employed by Kerr Glass for many years. She also worked from 1983 to 1993 at the Nutrition Program for the elderly in Millville where she retired.
She enjoyed going to the casino and loved working in her yard all the time. She was a true Steeler fan and enjoyed watching football with her daughter. She loved opera music and in 2006, Etta took her to see Andrea Bocelli in concert. That was a dream come true for her mom.
Elinore is survived by her daughter, Etta Chiola; granddaughters, Shana, Stephani, Krista and Danielle Sooy; step-son, Ron Turchi and brother, Joe (Sally) Vrabel of Delmont, Pa and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Harry Sooy; sisters, Mary Louise Leech, Helen Mihalic and Margaret Ragan; brothers, John and Paul Vrabel and her faithful and loyal dog, Damian.
She will be deeply missed by her granddaughter, Shana, who did everything for her grandmom.
Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019