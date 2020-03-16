Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabeth Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabeth Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisabeth Lynch Obituary
Elisabeth Lynch

Vineland - Elisabeth Lynch, 87 of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in France, she previously lived in Philadelphia before coming to Vineland.

She was an artist who loved painting, drawing, knitting, crocheting, sewing and reading.

She is predeceased by her husband, Franklin Lynch.

Elisabeth is survived by 4 sons, Anton (Gladys) Lynch, Brant Lynch, Gary Lynch and Mark (Kelly) Lynch; 1 daughter, Rosalinda Lynch; 6 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and siblings.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11am to 1pm followed by funeral services at 1pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Elisabeth will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -