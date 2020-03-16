|
Elisabeth Lynch
Vineland - Elisabeth Lynch, 87 of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in France, she previously lived in Philadelphia before coming to Vineland.
She was an artist who loved painting, drawing, knitting, crocheting, sewing and reading.
She is predeceased by her husband, Franklin Lynch.
Elisabeth is survived by 4 sons, Anton (Gladys) Lynch, Brant Lynch, Gary Lynch and Mark (Kelly) Lynch; 1 daughter, Rosalinda Lynch; 6 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and siblings.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11am to 1pm followed by funeral services at 1pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Elisabeth will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020