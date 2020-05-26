Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Eliseo Centeno Obituary
Eliseo Centeno, age 51 of Vineland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020 at home.

"Eli" or "Coqui" as he was lovingly called by friends and family, was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on July 3, 1968. He was a resident of Vineland, NJ for over 40 years. Eli enjoyed dancing and playing dominoes and most especially sharing time with his family.

He was pre-deceased by his mother Herminia Rosado, his father Jose Luis Centeno and by his step-mother Estrella DeJesus.

Eli is survived by 7 brothers; Jose Centeno, Heriberto Centeno, Angel Centeno, Carlos Centeno, Efrain Centeno, Mikey Rosado and Alexander Centeno, 2 step-brothers; Tony DeJesus and Adrian DeJesus, his 2 sisters; Migdalia Centeno and Jeannette Vega and by his step-sister Migdalia DeJesus. He is also survived by his niece Gina Centeno, with whom he shared a very close bond to, and also by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Eli was a very friendly and outgoing person. He will be missed greatly by those who loved him.

A private graveside service at Siloam Cemetery will be held. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2020
