Elizabeth A Yuknek
Vineland - Elizabeth A Yuknek, 85 of Vineland, NJ died on Wednesday after an extended illness. Born in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, she had lived in the South Jersey area for over 40 years.
Prior to retirement, Liz worked as a scheduler, in the radiation department, for the Crozer-Chester Medical Center, located in Chester, PA. She always enjoyed going to Atlantic City and visiting the Casino's. Liz loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandson.
She is survived by: son, Joseph J. Yuknek; daughter, Denise Yuknek; grandchildren, Christina Raymond, Matthew Yuknek, Patrick Yuknek, and Lauren Brutsche; great grandson, Colton Brutsche. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph Yuknek, and daughter in law, Nancy Yuknek.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 15, 2019