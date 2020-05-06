|
Elizabeth Ann (Eister) Rowe
Vineland - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Mother, Mom-mom, "Nana" and Great Grandmom, Elizabeth Ann (Eister) Rowe. She passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in Sunbury, PA. she moved to the Buena and Vineland areas, 60 years ago.
She was employed at Wheaton Plastics as a QC operator in Millville for more than 20 years. Elizabeth was a past member of the Vineland Moose.
She enjoyed watching the Food Network and Family Feud with Steve Harvey. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is predeceased by her husband, Harvey C. Rowe of 44 years and her two brothers, Robert and Edward Eister.
Elizabeth is survived by her six children, Cheryle and her husband David Cassidy of Vineland with whom she resided with, Robert Rowe and his husband David Johnson of Texas, Elizabeth and her husband William Bleda of Millville, Barbara and her husband Christopher McMahon of Millville, Timothy Rowe and his companion Lori Stecher of EHT, Frank and his wife Michelle Rowe of Vineland and 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services and burial will be private for immediate family only at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360. SouthJerseyRegionalAnimalShelter.org. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting :
dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020