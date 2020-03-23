|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" DiPietro
Vineland - Elizabeth "Betty" DiPietro, 90 passed away on March 15, 2020, surrounded by family. Betty DiPietro entered the gates of Heaven, after a brief illness. Elizabeth was born in Vineland in 1929 to Annabelle and Frank Lucchesi. A graduate of Vineland High School, Betty spent most of her life in Vineland. She married her husband, Thomas C. DiPietro after his return from the Japanese/American War and they were blessed with four children.
Betty entered the workforce after her children were older, and was Food Services Manager at Mennies School in Vineland for several years. After retirement, she and her husband became Florida residents, where they made new friends, joined "senior groups", and learned country dancing. They both were sports enthusiasts, watching NFL, MLB, golf, and tennis, and they never missed attending the Phillies Spring Training games in Clearwater. Even after her husband's death, Betty could hold her own offering sports commentary, surprising her family with her knowledge of the games.
Returning to reside with her son Tom in Port Elizabeth, Betty enjoyed casino and Phillies bus trips, lunches with friends and watching soap operas. Betty became an active member of the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church and their Women's Club. She found new friends, good worship and peace.
Betty was predeceased in life by her beloved husband of 48 years, Thomas C. DiPietro and loving daughter-in-law, Carmen DiPietro.
Survivors include four children, Thomas (Laura) DiPietro, Coleen (Peter) Finley, Sharon (Bob) Austino, and Ronald DiPietro; grandchildren, Anthony DiPietro, Michelle (Jon) Freeman, Thomas (Gwen) DiPietro, Salvatore (Danett) Muccio, Camille (Mike) Mahoney, Danielle (Dan) Opperman, Colleen Finley and Anna DiPietro; step-granddaughters, Amanda and Jenny Strube; great-grandchildren, Carmen DiPietro, Carly Muccio, Salve Muccio, Erin Opperman, Jack Mahoney and Lia Muccio.
Adhering to the COVID-19 government and social protocols, a Christian memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church Women's Club, 112 NJ-49 - PO Box 117, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250-0117. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020