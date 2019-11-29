|
|
Elizabeth Du Bois Mahady 101, Born January 20, 1918 to the late Rev. Charles H. and Virginia Smith DuBois, passed away on November 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband George Mahady. She was also predeceased by her first husband Joseph C. Hollingshead, Sr. and her son Joseph Jr. and granddaughter Dolores. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ruth Froelich (Michael) and granddaughter Susan. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Charles, Joel, and John DuBois and sisters Virginia DuBois Roe and Ruth DuBois Lee. Surviving are twelve nieces and nephews and their extended families. Elizabeth was born in Palatine, NJ, moved to Heislerville in 1933, was married in 1939, widowed in 1966 and remarried in 1977. She lived most of her adult life in Dorchester, was a member of the Dorchester United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, at weddings and other special occasions, and was active in the church and Sunday School programs. She had a beautiful voice and sang with Holly Belles of Millville. She loved flowers and birds and kept an old fashion flower garden complete with a bird bath and feeders. She worked at the Grant's Store in Millville and at the Vineland Developmental Center.
Friends may call Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the Dorchester United Methodist Church 453 Main Street Dorchester from 10:00 to 11:00 AM for a viewing. Funeral will be held at 11:00 AM. Elizabeth will be laid to rest beside her first husband and son at the Olivet Cemetery in Palatine.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dorchester United Methodist Church P.O. Box 555 Dorchester, NJ 08316.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019