|
|
Elizabeth I. "Liz" Rowe
Millville - Elizabeth I. "Liz" Rowe, 75 of Millville, died on Friday at home surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness. Born in Trenton, NJ, Liz has been a lifelong resident of Millville.
Liz was a graduate of Millville High School, Class of 1962. She then worked and retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company after 35 years of service. Liz started in sales, and retired as a store manager.
Liz was an active member of the Bethel A.M.E Church in Millville. M She volunteered at the Soup Kitchen, and she was a member of the Lay Organization and the Missionary Society. Liz also was a member of the Red Hatters.
She is survived by: sons, Robert and Darlene Rowe, Michael and Samantha Rowe; grandchildren, Raven Rowe, David and Jessica Green, Brandi and Travis Shanholtz, Michael Brown, Kenny Rivera; 11 great grandchildren; and many other extended family members. Liz was pre-deceased by her parents; Elizabeth J. (Brown) Mitchell and William Mitchell.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11am, in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hopewell Township. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home for the viewing, on Wednesday from 10am until 11am. Written condolence can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 1, 2019