Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth I. "Liz" Rowe


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth I. "Liz" Rowe Obituary
Elizabeth I. "Liz" Rowe

Millville - Elizabeth I. "Liz" Rowe, 75 of Millville, died on Friday at home surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness. Born in Trenton, NJ, Liz has been a lifelong resident of Millville.

Liz was a graduate of Millville High School, Class of 1962. She then worked and retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company after 35 years of service. Liz started in sales, and retired as a store manager.

Liz was an active member of the Bethel A.M.E Church in Millville. M She volunteered at the Soup Kitchen, and she was a member of the Lay Organization and the Missionary Society. Liz also was a member of the Red Hatters.

She is survived by: sons, Robert and Darlene Rowe, Michael and Samantha Rowe; grandchildren, Raven Rowe, David and Jessica Green, Brandi and Travis Shanholtz, Michael Brown, Kenny Rivera; 11 great grandchildren; and many other extended family members. Liz was pre-deceased by her parents; Elizabeth J. (Brown) Mitchell and William Mitchell.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11am, in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hopewell Township. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home for the viewing, on Wednesday from 10am until 11am. Written condolence can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now