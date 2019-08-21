|
|
Elizabeth Jane Turner
Leesburg - Elizabeth Jane Turner, 93, of Leesburg died Monday August 19, 2019 at Pitman Manor. Born in Glendora, NJ she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Caroline Sink Sparks and the wife of Edward Turner. Jane was formerly of Grenloch and resided in Leesburg the past 30 years.
She was retired from the Washington Twp. Board of Education where she was a cafeteria cashier. Jane enjoyed Square Dancing and was a member of the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Port Elizabeth.
Surviving are her husband, Edward Turner, daughters, Betty Jane Santiso, Dianne Matzko, and Shirley Jarumay, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Friday August 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 PM.
A graveside service will be held at the Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery 240 North Tuckahoe Rd. Williamstown, NJ on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church 41 Broadway Millville, NJ 08332.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 21, 2019