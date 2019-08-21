Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery
240 North Tuckahoe Rd.
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
Elizabeth Jane Turner Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Turner

Leesburg - Elizabeth Jane Turner, 93, of Leesburg died Monday August 19, 2019 at Pitman Manor. Born in Glendora, NJ she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Caroline Sink Sparks and the wife of Edward Turner. Jane was formerly of Grenloch and resided in Leesburg the past 30 years.

She was retired from the Washington Twp. Board of Education where she was a cafeteria cashier. Jane enjoyed Square Dancing and was a member of the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Port Elizabeth.

Surviving are her husband, Edward Turner, daughters, Betty Jane Santiso, Dianne Matzko, and Shirley Jarumay, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Friday August 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 PM.

A graveside service will be held at the Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery 240 North Tuckahoe Rd. Williamstown, NJ on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM.

Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church 41 Broadway Millville, NJ 08332.

To email condolences please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
