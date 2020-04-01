|
Elizabeth Kirby-Corbin
Vineland - Elizabeth Kirby-Corbin, 67, of Vineland passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Cedar Grove Nursing Center in Gloucester Twp. following a lengthy illness.
Born in Camden to Ruth Kirby Burley, she was the wife of Dennis W. Corbin, Sr. Elizabeth was a resident of Millville and Vineland most of her life.
Before her retirement due to disability, she had been a pre-school teacher at Kinder Care in Vineland. In her free time, Elizabeth enjoyed cooking and shopping.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis W. Corbin, Sr. of Vineland; her mother, Ruth Kirby Burley of Newfield; three children, Frank Kirby of Glassboro, Taneha Kirby of DE and Dennis W. Corbin, Jr. of Millville; three sisters, Katrisha Kirby of Newfield, Stephanie Russell of Buena and Cathy Kirby of NC and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family and under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family though the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020