|
|
Elizabeth "Mumita" Rojas-Minano
Woodbine - Elizabeth "Mumita" Rojas-Minano, age 72 of Woodbine, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mumita was born in Laredo, Peru to the late Segundo and Magdalena (Minano) Rojas and she lived in Woodbine the last 5 years.
Prior to retirement, she was the principal secretary for the Mayor in City Hall of Laredo, Peru for 25 years. She enjoyed cooking, going to the casinos and sharing time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Gustavo Angulo-Rojas in 2005.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Manuel Angulo of Woodbine. Four daughters, Milagros J. Angulo-Rojas, Andrea E. Angulo-Rojas (Miguel), all of Woodbine, Zuleyka E. Angulo-Rojas (Katsumi) of Japan and Nelly M. Angulo-Rojas of Ocean View, NJ.
One son, Robinson R. Angulo-Rojas (Miraida) of Dennisville, NJ, also 3 sisters and 2 brothers and 9 grandchildren, Emi, Edward, Allison, Risa, Keity, Sari, Gustavo, Risari and Mikaela.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Emmanuel Baptist Church 75 Columbia Ave. Vineland with Rev. Roberto Gualan officiating. Burial will follow in Head of the River Cemetery, Route 49 Estell Manor, NJ
Family and friends may gather in the CHURCH from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday and again on Monday from 9:00-10:00 AM prior to the service.
Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 9, 2019