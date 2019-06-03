|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Uber Holder
Bridgeton - Elizabeth "Betsy" Uber Holder of Bridgeton passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 at her residence under the care of Hospice. She was 95 years old, and had been an area resident all of her life. Born in Bridgeton February 6, 1924 to the late Albert Story Uber Sr. and Eva Bachman Black Uber, she was the wife of the late William H. Holder who passed away in February of 2007.
Betsy was a graduate of the Bridgeton High School Class of 1941, and worked for many years for the State of New Jersey as an Administrator in Analyst Data Info Processing with the Unemployment Office in Bridgeton. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Bridgeton and participated in the Wednesday morning Women's Bible Study Group. She also looked forward to her Monday morning and every other Tuesday Bridge group in Hopewell Twp. Betsy was very proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments and she loved her family.
She is survived by her son Philip Holder and his wife Marie of Kissimmee, Florida, her grandchildren; Brandon, Samantha, Noah, Zack, and Jared of Kissimmee, Florida, two nieces, and caregiver Nancy Saar who assisted with her care the past couple of years. She was predeceased besides her husband William, by two brothers, Alfred Uber and Albert Story Uber Jr..
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 65 Hitchner Ave., Bridgeton. The Rev. Claude Taylor will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. The interment will be in Overlook Cemetery, Bridgeton. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Sray-Webster Funeral Home, Bridgeton, NJ.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 3, 2019