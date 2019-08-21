Services
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Elizabeth V. Pettit

Elizabeth V. Pettit Obituary
Elizabeth V. Pettit

Millville - Elizabeth V. (Fedorski) Pettit, age 81 of Millville, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness.

She was born in Butler, PA to the late Joseph and Harriet (Wivel) Fedorski, and graduated high school there. She had lived in Millville for over 50 years.

For 25 years, she worked as a packer for Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville, and retired in 1999. She was also a member of Wheaton's Union Local No. 219.

Elizabeth enjoyed doing embroidery work, planting flowers, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family.

Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her children, Sherry Keenan, Kenneth Powell, Dolores Powell, Patricia Ethofer, Randolph Powell, Robert Powell, Doreen Pettit and Steve Pettit; one sister Cindy Grant; 19 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Fred.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.

Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
