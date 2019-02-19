|
Elizabeth "Betty" Yegla
Vineland - Elizabeth "Betty" J. Yegla, 89, of Vineland passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at Cumberland Manor Nursing Home in Bridgeton, NJ after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born and raised in Newfield to the late Frank and Betty (Bjelcik) Yegla Sr. and later moved to East Vineland. She was the kindest person and helped others all through her life. Elizabeth was a real estate agent all of her working career. She obtained her real estate license after graduating from Clayton High School in 1948 as an honor student. She is survived by her brother & his wife, Edward & Brenda Yegla; nephew & his wife, Edward Jr. & Colleen Yegla; niece & her husband, Tina & Eric Jr. Guetztaff and many grandnieces & grandnephews. In addition to her parents Betty was predeceased by her brother, Frank Yegla Jr and her stepsister, Mary Shull. A funeral home visitation will be held on Thursday from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service at 10:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019